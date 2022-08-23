PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PACW. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.89.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of PACW opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.48 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.05). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The firm had revenue of $358.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, EVP Rebecca H. Cordes purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul W. Taylor purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,050,000 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.