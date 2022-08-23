Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Raised to $620.00

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to $620.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $635.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $680.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $650.18.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 12.0 %

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $61.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,539. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $367.21 and a 1-year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.86, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $531.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares in the company, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,462.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

