PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID) Shares Sold by Must Asset Management Inc.

Must Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSE:ID – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236,734 shares during the period. Must Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PARTS iD were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in PARTS iD by 235.4% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 117,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 82,570 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PARTS iD in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in PARTS iD by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get PARTS iD alerts:

PARTS iD Stock Down 4.9 %

NYSE:ID traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.36. The stock had a trading volume of 37,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,417. PARTS iD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $6.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.62.

About PARTS iD

PARTS iD, Inc, a digital commerce company, primarily sells automotive parts and accessories through its proprietary platforms. The company offers automobile accessories, wheels and tires, performance parts, and lighting and repair parts, as well as parts and accessories for semi-trucks, motorcycles, powersports, RVs/campers, boats, outdoor sports and camping gear, and tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.