PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,452,178 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $167,944,000 after buying an additional 175,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 32,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

PayPal Stock Up 0.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,619,379. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

