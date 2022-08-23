PCSB Financial Co. (PCSB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 9th

PCSB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PCSB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th.

PCSB Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PCSB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of PCSB Financial stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.74 million, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.58. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $17.40 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of PCSB Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of PCSB Financial by 34.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PCSB Financial by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PCSB Financial by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of PCSB Financial during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of PCSB Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $309,000. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include interest and non-interest bearing, demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

