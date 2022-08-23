peachfolio (PCHF) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

peachfolio (PCHF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. peachfolio has a total market cap of $363,812.79 and $17,109.00 worth of peachfolio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, peachfolio has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One peachfolio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004671 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001607 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.50 or 0.00772996 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00016025 BTC.
About peachfolio
peachfolio’s official Twitter account is @peachfolio. The Reddit community for peachfolio is https://reddit.com/r/peachfolio.
Buying and Selling peachfolio
Receive News & Updates for peachfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for peachfolio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.