Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock Price Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.7% on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $13.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $11.08 and last traded at $11.15. Approximately 46,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,551,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.58.

PTON has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $60.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $51.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $50.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $38,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at $376,522.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $99,221.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,863.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 4.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 41.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,493,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after buying an additional 76,023 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 213,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after buying an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Articles

