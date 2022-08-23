Pendle (PENDLE) Market Capitalization Tops $9.20 Million

Pendle (PENDLE) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $9.20 million and $653,594.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pendle has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Pendle coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- OKC Token (OKT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00083980 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004640 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00768827 BTC.
About Pendle
Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,048,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi.
Pendle Coin Trading
