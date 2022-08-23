Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:PRDO opened at $12.68 on Tuesday. Perdoceo Education has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.35. The stock has a market cap of $859.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Perdoceo Education’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

PRDO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $230,939.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,079,000 after purchasing an additional 158,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 8.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,279,000 after acquiring an additional 283,804 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,583,000 after acquiring an additional 47,046 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after purchasing an additional 84,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 16,296 shares in the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

