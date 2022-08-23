Pershimex Resources (CVE:PRO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Pershimex Resources Co. (CVE:PRO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 160001 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03. The stock has a market cap of C$3.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

Pershimex Resources Corporation engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Forsan property comprising 27 claims covering an area of approximately 8 square kilometers; the Villebon property consisting of 43 claims covering an area of 18 square kilometers located in the Villebon Township, Abitibi; and the Courville property that consists of 312 claims covering an area of approximately 151.82 square kilometers located in the Carpentier and Courville townships.

