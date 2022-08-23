Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Cut by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,241 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $1,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Pfizer Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.03. The company had a trading volume of 329,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The firm has a market cap of $269.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

