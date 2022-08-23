Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Joseph Group Capital Management

Joseph Group Capital Management raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank OZK now owns 68,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 21,557 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 65,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFE. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 366,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,611,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

