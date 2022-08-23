PG&E (NYSE:PCG) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PG&E to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

PCG stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 111,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,908,992. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 195.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PG&E has a 12-month low of $8.96 and a 12-month high of $13.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.46.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PG&E will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCG. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after buying an additional 789,000 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,169,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,674,000 after buying an additional 263,837 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 414,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of PG&E by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

