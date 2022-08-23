Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHVS. Novo Holdings A S increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Novo Holdings A S now owns 516,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 97,378 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 36,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pharvaris during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 1.0% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,480,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,382,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pharvaris by 23.6% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 302,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 57,694 shares during the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

