Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 105.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PHVS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Pharvaris from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Pharvaris in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pharvaris from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Pharvaris from $48.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.
Pharvaris Trading Down 34.3 %
NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a market cap of $386.70 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of -0.79. Pharvaris has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
