PHI Token (PHI) Price Tops $0.0684 on Exchanges

PHI Token (PHI) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One PHI Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0684 or 0.00000318 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PHI Token has a total market capitalization of $398,627.55 and approximately $17.00 worth of PHI Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PHI Token has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PHI Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004653 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21,493.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003830 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00129020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00033615 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00075003 BTC.

About PHI Token

PHI Token (PHI) is a coin. PHI Token’s total supply is 13,578,190 coins and its circulating supply is 5,828,254 coins. PHI Token’s official website is www.phitoken.io. PHI Token’s official Twitter account is @PhiToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PHI Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PHI Token has three main preparatory features to increase the PHI Tokens value over time: 1) PHI Tokens as Stake: Anyone aiming to use platform components, such as asset managers and financial planners, must-own and immobilize the PHI Tokens; 2) PHI Tokens as Payment: The hybrid investment platform and the developed financial software can accept payments in PHI Tokens offering a 30% cashback, thus encouraging people to pay through these Tokens instead of fiat currency. 3) PHI Tokens Buy Back and Burn rewards: 15% of the performance fees generated by the platform and 50% of the annual tax refund obtained from the payment of taxes in Malta will be used to purchase PHI Tokens on exchanges and will be burned, to create a scarcity effect that will produce a continuous growth over time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PHI Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PHI Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PHI Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PHI Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PHI Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.