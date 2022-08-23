Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.10

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.
PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.
Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.
