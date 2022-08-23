Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $17.10

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $17.13, with a volume of 1511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.44.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.