Pigeoncoin (PGN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $3,370.00

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market cap of $178,461.96 and $3,370.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001809 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000041 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Energyfi (EFT) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Coin Profile

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

