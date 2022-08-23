Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. 149,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 2,870,572 shares.The stock last traded at $12.74 and had previously closed at $11.84.

Specifically, Director Ellen Desanctis acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Plains GP Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

