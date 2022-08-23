Plian Price Reaches $0.0051 on Major Exchanges (PI)

Plian (PI) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Plian has a total market capitalization of $4.68 million and $21,620.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plian coin can now be purchased for about $0.0051 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Plian has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,489.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003835 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00129093 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00033597 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00075497 BTC.

About Plian

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 912,464,210 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org.

Plian Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Plian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Plian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.