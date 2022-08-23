Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.20 and last traded at $8.30. 3,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,201,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the second quarter worth $46,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

