PolkaWar (PWAR) Trading Down 6.8% Over Last Week

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. PolkaWar has a total market capitalization of $546,740.85 and approximately $129,466.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002156 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769462 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 83,822,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
PolkaWar Coin Trading
