Powers Advisory Group LLC Acquires 133 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in BlackRock by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $697.23. 10,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,019. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $575.60 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $648.61 and a 200 day moving average of $679.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.03 EPS. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

