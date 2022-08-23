Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSV. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 333.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,089,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,134,000 after buying an additional 6,222,807 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9,098.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,268,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,539,000 after buying an additional 4,221,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,615,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,536 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 267.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $95,257,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.69. 162,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,349,740. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.52.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

