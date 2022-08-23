Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $8.24 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Powers Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,655 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 5.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 225.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 16,173 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.79. 19,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,233,062. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

