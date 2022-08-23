Powers Advisory Group LLC Purchases 260 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.5% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,820,000 after purchasing an additional 51,382 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,653,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 377,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,147,372.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,115 shares of company stock worth $36,927,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

PG traded down $2.96 on Tuesday, hitting $146.37. 141,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,595,821. The company has a market cap of $349.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.88. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

