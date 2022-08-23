Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TFG Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 8,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.8 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Shares of Realty Income stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.53. 105,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,777. The stock has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.93. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $62.28 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.19%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

