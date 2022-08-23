Powers Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,143.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,234 shares of company stock valued at $903,241 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE:DUK traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.02. 50,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,582. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.10.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

