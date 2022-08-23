Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 4,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 70,736 shares.The stock last traded at $66.82 and had previously closed at $62.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$145.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.55.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Up 4.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Precision Drilling

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.