Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.39-$2.59 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Primoris Services Stock Performance

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.06. Primoris Services has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 10.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primoris Services

PRIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Primoris Services to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Primoris Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 1,554.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,412,000 after buying an additional 1,313,171 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 56,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Primoris Services by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,441 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

