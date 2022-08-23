Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,206,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $874,144,000 after acquiring an additional 501,064 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC now owns 14,586,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,264,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $505,551,000 after acquiring an additional 701,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.66.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.45. 894,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,256,156. The firm has a market cap of $276.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.56. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.67 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

