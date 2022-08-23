Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Pacira BioSciences worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $78,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PCRX shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.05 and a 12 month high of $82.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.34). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $169.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy Winston sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $26,513.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,506,054.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 11,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $734,292.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,568.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,336,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

