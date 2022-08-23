Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $2.48 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,183 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,539,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,571,680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768,272 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,818,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,914,000 after acquiring an additional 200,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,352,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,949,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $462,517,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,612,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCHP. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.73.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MCHP traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.58. 211,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,223,120. The firm has a market cap of $38.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day moving average is $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

