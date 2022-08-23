Princeton Capital Management LLC Has $824,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,931,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,857,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,977 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,712,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,385,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,665,000 after purchasing an additional 955,851 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $415.25. The company had a trading volume of 383,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,033. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $397.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.