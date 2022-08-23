Princeton Capital Management LLC Sells 168 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 1.3% of Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,506,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,923 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,090,000 after purchasing an additional 749,784 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25,712.2% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 591,358 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 589,067 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 819,848 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 503,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at $30,383,365.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,520 shares of company stock worth $59,937,985. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.4 %

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $286.91. The company had a trading volume of 60,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,570. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $284.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.75. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.45. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $176.36 and a 1-year high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.