Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 4687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.
Privia Health Group Trading Down 0.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.
Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Privia Health Group Company Profile
Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Privia Health Group (PRVA)
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Lifted By Institutional Shift
- Palo Alto Networks Leads Cloud Security Stocks Higher
- MarketBeat Podcast: Fantasy Football Strategy With Your Stock Portfolio
- Should You Buy These Copper Stocks Ahead Of Monster Demand?
- Three Industrial Stocks That Can Weather a Stormy Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.