Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.00

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $42.00 and last traded at $41.90, with a volume of 4687 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.98.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Privia Health Group from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.17.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75.

In related news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $1,152,170.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,742,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO David Mountcastle sold 30,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $1,152,170.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,848.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 77,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $2,280,274.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,343.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,921 shares of company stock valued at $20,595,512. Insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,442,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341,730 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,138,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group by 967.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares in the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

