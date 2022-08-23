ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading 6.5% Higher

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.68 and last traded at $9.65. 2,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,575,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of ProPetro to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ProPetro has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Get ProPetro alerts:

ProPetro Stock Up 5.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $996.45 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.55). ProPetro had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $555,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,060.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,412.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,862 shares of company stock worth $1,177,267. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in ProPetro in the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in ProPetro by 25.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.