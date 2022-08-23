Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,605 ($19.39) to GBX 1,687 ($20.38) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,579.50.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $22.44 on Friday. Prudential has a 1-year low of $21.84 and a 1-year high of $44.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Plc Prudential sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $121,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,635,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,156,961. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential by 23.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,301,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,670,000 after acquiring an additional 248,093 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 20.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Prudential by 10.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential in the second quarter valued at $15,224,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 18.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

