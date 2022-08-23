PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0133 on Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PUBLISH has a total market capitalization of $9.74 million and $118,152.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004691 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,321.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004688 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003799 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002397 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00128820 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00078919 BTC.

About PUBLISH

PUBLISH (CRYPTO:NEWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 735,006,730 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol. The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PUBLISH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

