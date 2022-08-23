PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,892 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 3.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in PulteGroup by 25.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 269,840 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after purchasing an additional 54,250 shares during the period. Capital Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PulteGroup by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,332,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,814,000 after purchasing an additional 167,389 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,751. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.14. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PulteGroup to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

