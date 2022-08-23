Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Stock Price Up 15.4%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 15.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 382,741 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 608,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Purepoint Uranium Group Stock Up 15.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09.

Purepoint Uranium Group Company Profile

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that consists of 9 claims covers an area of 28,598 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

