Pyxus International (OTCMKTS:PYYX) Trading Down 10%

Pyxus International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYYX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.45. 164,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,164% from the average session volume of 7,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day moving average of $0.95.

Pyxus International, Inc, an agricultural company, engages in the provision of value-added products and services to businesses and customers. It also involved in the purchasing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping tobacco to manufacturers of cigarettes and other consumer tobacco products. The company was formerly known as Old Holdco, Inc Pyxus International, Inc was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

