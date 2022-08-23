Q3 Asset Management Acquires New Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 28,818 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Halliburton accounts for approximately 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after acquiring an additional 389,378 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,897,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 313,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,185,063 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $392,029,000 after acquiring an additional 499,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 283,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,512.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Halliburton Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.60 to $41.60 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.53.

Shares of HAL traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,945,209. Halliburton has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.19%.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.