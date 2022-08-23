Q3 Asset Management Invests $3.15 Million in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 85,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,151,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 1.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAU traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.19. 282,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,803,414. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day moving average of $35.24.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

