Q3 Asset Management Invests $4.90 Million in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Q3 Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 162,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,586.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,414,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,101,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,173,000 after buying an additional 373,008 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 243.1% in the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 713,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 505,815 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 711,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,860,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 406,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 303,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,012,695. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.99. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.44 and a 1 year high of $31.30.

