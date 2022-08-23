Q3 Asset Management Makes New $10.99 Million Investment in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 286,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $10,989,000. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises 5.1% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7,512.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,008,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,719,000 after buying an additional 4,062,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,444,000. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,053,000. Finally, Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $23,969,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

GDX traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,261,436. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $41.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.42.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

