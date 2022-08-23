Q3 Asset Management Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Q3 Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHLC. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $61.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,586. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $55.92 and a 52-week high of $69.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.