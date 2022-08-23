Q3 Asset Management Purchases Shares of 6,207 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Chevron comprises 0.5% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,249,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,770 shares of company stock worth $18,287,391. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 2.7 %

Chevron stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,605,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $150.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.64.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.