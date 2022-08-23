QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,166,037 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 372,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,164,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 117.1% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 267 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.04.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.37. 81,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,140,791. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.09. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a market cap of $159.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

