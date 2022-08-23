QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.16

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.16 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in QuidelOrtho by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,101,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho during the 1st quarter worth approximately $620,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 78,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,783,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.

