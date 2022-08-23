QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $83.16

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $83.16 and last traded at $83.54, with a volume of 19800 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.67.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73.
QuidelOrtho Corporation provides various in vitro diagnostics products worldwide. The company's product portfolio covers a range of point-of-care tests for infectious diseases, critical cardiac health and autoimmune biomarkers, and clinical and at-home products to detect COVID-19. It provides visually-read lateral flow products in infectious disease and reproductive health; direct fluorescent antibodies in infectious disease and virology; micro-titer production with a focus on bone and complement pathway markets; fluorescent immunoassay products; molecular diagnostic products comprising Savanna, an integrated molecular diagnostic system; immunodiagnostics, clinical chemistry, and integrated testing systems to serve diagnostic labs of all sizes; immunodiagnostic donor screening systems and services that drive blood safety; pre-transfusion testing that automates blood bank workload with software to standardize operations, simplify tasks, and improve productivity; and Ortho Care services and informatics products.
