Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 18,934 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 326,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,934 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $116,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 2.5 %

MA stock opened at $345.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $333.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.30. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard



Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

